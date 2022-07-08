“Tee it up for troops” returns to Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular fundraiser for local veterans returned today.

The “Tee it up for troops” golf outing was hosted at the Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton on Friday.

Middleton’s William “Sonny” Simon VFW Post 8216 founded the event to benefit non-profits and local programs that aid Wisconsin veterans and their families.

John Bech, a post commander of the Middleton VFW said this year’s event was even more special after having two years off.

“There’s a certain energy to today that I think is even elevated from what we’ve seen in the past and I think beacuse we haven’t been able to do this in two years, people are excited to be back out here,” Bech said.

The tournament has become one of Middleton VFW post’s greatest fundraising events, raising over $350,000 to date.

