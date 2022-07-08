Advertisement

UWPD: Fleeing motorcycle rider swerves onto sidewalk, hits 2 vehicles

UW-Madison Police Department
UW-Madison Police Department
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider allegedly hit two vehicles when he dove from the sidewalk back onto a street on the University of Wisconsin campus while trying to flee from police late Thursday night.

According to a report from the UW police department, Patrick Marshall was arrested following the incident, which happened shortly after 10 p.m. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of fleeing/eluding, bail jumping, and operating after revocation.

The UWPD statement noted that Marshall has already been convicted six times for operating after having his license revoked.

The report indicated a UWPD officer had spotted Marshall riding the motorcycle on W. Gorham Street, near N. Broom Street, and tried to pull him over for allegedly not having a visible license plate.

Marshall went onto the sidewalk to pass another vehicle, the report continued, and when the 26-year-old swerved back onto the road, he struck two stopped vehicles. The collision knocked over the motorcycle, allowing officers to catch up to him, according to UWPD.

Marshall nor anyone in the two other vehicles were injured, the report noted.

