Watertown Police looking for suspect in gas station robbery

The suspect fled the gas station on food and traveled east on Milwaukee St.
The suspect fled the gas station on food and traveled east on Milwaukee St.(Watertown Police Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown Police Department is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Shell gas station.

At about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Shell at 423 South Church St. was robbed and an unknown amount of cash was taken.

The suspect is believed to be a female approximately 5′2″ - 5′5″ and weighing about 200 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black facemask, blue jeans and black footwear, according to WPD.

The suspect fled the gas station on foot and traveled east on Milwaukee St.

Watertown Police are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information on this or other crimes is encouraged to contact the Watertown Police Department at (920) 261-6660 and may remain anonymous. Citizens are also encouraged to use Tip411. Text your tip to TIP 411 (847411), enter WTTN as the first word of your text message and then begin typing your message. Please reference incident 2022-8838.

