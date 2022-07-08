Advertisement

Wis. Supreme Court rules ballot drop boxes unlawful ahead of fall elections

With fall elections around the corner, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday that a widely used elections practice is unlawful.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With fall elections around the corner, the state Supreme Court challenged a widely used elections practice.

The conservative-dominated court said absentee ballot drop boxes outside of clerks’ offices are unlawful. It also ruled only voters can return their own ballots in person.

The court did not address Friday whether anyone besides the voter can return the ballot by mail.

This decision challenges how voting has looked in Dane County for decades. The court’s opinion, as written by Justice Rebecca Bradley, cited 570 drop boxes used around 66 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties for the spring 2021 election.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican, said, “This decision is a big step in the right direction.”

Also looking forward are other members of the GOP, like Scott Grabins, chair of the Republican Party of Dane County.

“I certainly don’t believe this ruling is going to have a negative impact on the turnout,” he said. “What’s really going to drive voter turnout is enthusiasm for the candidates that are on the ballot.”

Democrats said the ruling will make it harder to vote, especially for seniors or those with disabilities.

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said, “What I have seen from Wisconsinites is when they see someone trying to take away their right to vote, when they see someone trying to put obstacles in their path, that can actually rev people up and lead people to turn out in greater numbers. So I think this will politically backfire on the Republicans.”

Gov. Tony Evers, up for reelection in the fall, said, “Anytime we make it more difficult for people to vote, we take a chink out of the armor for democracy.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, a defendant in the case, declined to comment Friday. A spokesperson said the group is still reviewing the decision and will discuss on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, NBC15 meteorologist Brian...
On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Beaver Dam, Best Dam Fest
With fall elections around the corner, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday that a widely used...
Wis. Supreme Court rules ballot drop boxes unlawful ahead of fall elections
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
COVID-19 Vaccine clinic to be held at Beloit Farmer’s Market
Several Madison beaches are closed for swimming for the second day in a row Friday, the City of...
Several Madison beaches remain closed Friday