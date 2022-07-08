Wisconsin Supreme Court back PHMDC on health orders, enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court backed local public health agencies’ general ability to issue public health orders to prevent the spread of disease. The decision Friday in response to a challenge of orders issued by Public Health Madison and Dane Co. to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The agency responded to the ruling by describing the steps it took to contain the pandemic as “decisive actions... to control a communicable disease and protect the health and well-being of our community. It credited those measures with helping the county record one of the state’s lowest rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

In its verdict, the Justices wrote that state and county law allows PHMDC not only to issue the order, but also to enforce them with civil penalties. The decision rejected the notion that the latter violated constitutional separation of powers.

Additionally, the state Supreme Court found no state law that would prevent the county statute, Dane County Ordinance § 46.40, that directly empowers the agency’s director to “promptly take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases within Dane County, including forbidding public gatherings when deemed necessary to control outbreaks or epidemics.”

In his concurring opinion, Justice Brian Hagedorn pointed out the decision allows orders to be issued in general. However, he wrote specific regulations imposed by a health department may still run afoul of state or local laws, noting a previous state Supreme Court decision that struck down one of PHMDC’s rules.

