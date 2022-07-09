Advertisement

American flight makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids

American Airlines Planes(WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids, officials said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit, Lisa Carr, the Grand Rapids airport public safety and operations director, said in a statement to the Grand Rapids Press.

An aircraft rescue and firefighting team and Kent County officials responded to the call.

The plane landed safely in Grand Rapids, and all passengers left the plane, Carr said.

No injuries were reported.

After American Airlines found a new plane, the redirected flight left Grand Rapids at 12:42 a.m. It landed in Buffalo at 1:37 a.m., three hours after its scheduled arrival time.

