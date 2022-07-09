Advertisement

Brewers honor 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting

A jersey honoring 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down during a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, is seen in the Milwaukee Brewers dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honor an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb.

Cooper Roberts took bullets in the chest during the shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead.

His family said his spine was severed and he is paralyzed from the waist down.

The Brewers hung a jersey in their dugout with the name Roberts and Christian Yelich’s jersey number, 22.

Cooper’s family said Friday that he had regained consciousness for the first time since the shooting.

