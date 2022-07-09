Dane County Farmers Market takes over Breese Stevens Field

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin goodies filled Breese Stevens Field Saturday during the Dane County Farmer’s Market.

From 7 a.m. to noon community members shopped an array of fresh Wisconsin produce from baked goods to fruit, to fresh flower bouquets, and lots of other great products.

The market is traditionally held on the Capitol Square but was moved today during the annual Art Fair on the Square.

Vendor and owner of Door County Fruit Market Susan Barnard says the transition over to Breese Stevens hasn’t necessarily been a bad thing.

“What we really like is that I’m seeing a lot more families here from the surrounding neighborhood that might not come up to the square. I’m also noticing people have a little room to breathe. So they can step back, do some thinking, eat some hot and spicy cheese bread, eat some cherries, eat some cheese curds, see what they need to do next.”

The markets will continue to be held on the square Saturdays through November 12.

