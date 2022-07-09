Advertisement

Dane County Farmers Market takes over Breese Stevens Field

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin goodies filled Breese Stevens Field Saturday during the Dane County Farmer’s Market.

From 7 a.m. to noon community members shopped an array of fresh Wisconsin produce from baked goods to fruit, to fresh flower bouquets, and lots of other great products.

The market is traditionally held on the Capitol Square but was moved today during the annual Art Fair on the Square.

Vendor and owner of Door County Fruit Market Susan Barnard says the transition over to Breese Stevens hasn’t necessarily been a bad thing.

“What we really like is that I’m seeing a lot more families here from the surrounding neighborhood that might not come up to the square. I’m also noticing people have a little room to breathe. So they can step back, do some thinking, eat some hot and spicy cheese bread, eat some cherries, eat some cheese curds, see what they need to do next.”

The markets will continue to be held on the square Saturdays through November 12.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

Nearly 500 artists display their work at 64th Annual Art Fair on the Square
With summer now in full swing, Mercyhealth is encouraging parents to keep an eye on children.
Mercyhealth encourages water safety
Generic police lights
Milwaukee FD: 2 dead in grocery store shooting
American Airlines Planes
American flight makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids