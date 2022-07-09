Fantastic weekend weather ahead!

Key Takeaways

Sunny & comfortable Saturday

Slightly warmer on Sunday

Only rain chance of the week: Monday

Thanks to the high-pressure setup just to our north, we have a beautiful weekend ahead of us! Skies will stay clear through the next two days, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels will remain low (a nice change after last week!), though they will begin to rise once again at the start of the work week.

The increase in humidity is ahead of our first and only rain chance of the week. A surge of warmth and humidity will reach southern Wisconsin on Monday before a cold front pushes through during the evening. That frontal boundary will likely spark up a few storms and showers during the second half of Monday but it will also get rid of the humidity!

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 60° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 69° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 75° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 79° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 77° Mostly Sunny 0%

Aside from that little disturbance on Monday, a mainly quiet and comfortable weather week is on tap. Temperatures will remain close to our seasonal average in the low 80s with overnight lows in the 60s and upper 50s. Some nice nights ahead to give the A/C a break!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.