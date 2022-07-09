Advertisement

Fitchburg continues celebrations with Festival of Speed

Fitchburg residents continued on with festivities Saturday during the Festival of Speed.
By Abriela Thiel
Jul. 9, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg community is continuing their Fourth of July celebrations this weekend.

Fitchburg residents continued on with festivities Saturday during the Festival of Speed.

The event includes activities for the whole family, including a 5k run and walk, a 25-mile bike ride, a kids run and free concerts.

The Festival of Speed serves multiple purposes, but most importantly, it introduces the community to the world of criterium racing - a multi-lap style event.

“I would love people just to be here and come and see what this type of race is because I’m pretty new to the company. I didn’t know what this was. It’s really cool. Plus, just having this community event, it’s not the Fourth of July, but it’s close enough,” race director Devan Nielsen said.

The fun continues Saturday night with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

