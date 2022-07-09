Fitchburg pharmacy lowers Plan B medication costs

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Family Pharmacy is selling emergency contraception at a lower cost in response to Roe V. Wade being overturned.

Owner Thad Schumacher said emergency contraception is basically one of the only ways to prevent unwanted pregnancy, so it should be more affordable and accessible.

When the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, Schumacher’s pharmacy stocked up on six month’s worth of Plan B emergency contraception medications.

”When we saw and heard that this may be in short supply, it was important for us to have it in stock and then secondarily it was important to us to make sure that it was accessible,” Schumacher said. ”A lot of people of child bearing age it is their only defense now from becoming pregnant so we wanted to make sure that it was accessible to everyone.”

People can only buy two boxes at a time, at a discounted price or even for free. Schumacher said community members reached out to the pharmacy to help pay for people who cannot afford the discounted price.

”Basically if you need it, you’re going to get it regardless of whether you can pay for it or not,” he said.

Customer and mother of two Adrianna Crawford appreciated the pharmacy’s plan to increase accessibility.

”Being a mom is really hard and something that people should make that choice deliberately and not have somebody make that choice for them,” Crawford said. ”I don’t have a lot of faith that the Wisconsin legislature is going to protect access to reproductive healthcare and so it’s a really great community service that they’re doing and I love it.”

Schumacher said they sold one Plan B box every six months before Roe was overturned. Now they sell one box every day.

Plan B typically costs $40 to $50, but costs $35 at Fitchburg Family Pharmacy.

