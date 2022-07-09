Mercyhealth encourages water safety

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth is reminding everyone to stay safe around water when heading outside for warm-weather fun.

With summer now in full swing, Mercyhealth is encouraging parents to keep an eye on children.

There are about 3,960 accidental drownings in the United States every year, according to Mercyhealth. Additionally, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children ages 1 to 4 years old, but it is preventable.

“Have a safe summer so that you get to enjoy all of it,” Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine physician and Co-medical Director of Mercyhealth Prehospital and Emergency Medical Services Centers in Wisconsin, said. “Preventing injuries is the best way to cure them.”

Mercyhealth recommends the following safety tips:

Never leave children unsupervised around water. Supervision is essential. It only takes an inch of water for a child to drown, so it’s important to keep them within an arm’s reach.

Empty children’s pools and water containers after use. Store these containers upside down and out of reach when not in use.

Learn to swim. Both adults and children should learn proper swimming techniques.

Wear a life jacket. Life jackets save lives. They should be worn by anyone who is boating, paddling, swimming or participating in open water activities.

Learn CPR. Know what to do in case of emergency. You can be prepared by learning CPR and basic water rescue skills.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.