Monona Police respond to shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police responded to a gun shot heard by callers late Friday night on the 6300 block of Winnequah Rd. near Madison’s east side, City of Monona Police said.

Callers reported hearing a single gunshot fired followed by a disturbance involving multiple people just before midnight.

Monona Police went to the scene where they found that people had fled. They also found a single shell casing.

There were no reported injuries.

This incident remains under investigation and Monona Police will provide updates as more information is discovered.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or contact Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463.

