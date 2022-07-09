Multiple Dodgeville agencies respond to structure fire

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville Fire Department, EMS and Police responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in the City of Dodgeville, Iowa County officials said.

Iowa Co. communications received a call reporting the fire at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday and multiple agencies were sent to the scene to address the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause and severity of the fire is still unknown.

