Multiple Dodgeville agencies respond to structure fire

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville Fire Department, EMS and Police responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in the City of Dodgeville, Iowa County officials said.

Iowa Co. communications received a call reporting the fire at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday and multiple agencies were sent to the scene to address the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause and severity of the fire is still unknown.

