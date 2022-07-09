Advertisement

Nearly 500 artists display their work at 64th Annual Art Fair on the Square

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 500 artists are displaying their art this weekend during the 64th annual Art Fair on the Square.

Everything from sculptures, to paintings, to jewelry and even furniture are being featured at the event.

Fair vendor and owner of Hip Hides Crystal McCann says it’s difficult to find one of a kind items these days, and the fair gives community members the opportunity to find those unique items.

“People should make an effort to collect things that are special, that speak to them, and you know support people that are making them. Because there’s a lot of people here from all over the country, so if you knew all their stories of what it took for them to get here it’s pretty mind-blowing.”

Food vendors and music stages also fill the square during the fair which continue Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

Dane County Farmers Market takes over Breese Stevens Field
With summer now in full swing, Mercyhealth is encouraging parents to keep an eye on children.
Mercyhealth encourages water safety
Generic police lights
Milwaukee FD: 2 dead in grocery store shooting
American Airlines Planes
American flight makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids