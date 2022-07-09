Nearly 500 artists display their work at 64th Annual Art Fair on the Square

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 500 artists are displaying their art this weekend during the 64th annual Art Fair on the Square.

Everything from sculptures, to paintings, to jewelry and even furniture are being featured at the event.

Fair vendor and owner of Hip Hides Crystal McCann says it’s difficult to find one of a kind items these days, and the fair gives community members the opportunity to find those unique items.

“People should make an effort to collect things that are special, that speak to them, and you know support people that are making them. Because there’s a lot of people here from all over the country, so if you knew all their stories of what it took for them to get here it’s pretty mind-blowing.”

Food vendors and music stages also fill the square during the fair which continue Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.