Oath Keepers had explosive on Jan. 6, Justice Dept. says

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - New details from a court filing alleges some members of the Oath Keepers extremist group extensively planned for the violence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Justice Department claims one suspect also had a death list of Georgia election officials.

The government alleges members of the group made attempts to get explosives, and one member brought one to the D.C. area around Jan. 6.

Prosecutors intend to use these details in the September trial of nine Oath Keepers who are charged with seditious conspiracy.

