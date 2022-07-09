On the Road with Doogs and Friends at “Best Dam Fest” in Beaver Dam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, NBC15 meteorologist Brian Doogs was joined by anchor Maria Lisignoli and the two traveled to the “Best Dam Fest” in Beaver Dam.

Best Dam Fest is an annual event in Beaver Dam which will be taking place from July 8-10 mainly in the downtown area.

Friday was the first night of the festival and Brian and Maria couldn’t be more excited to kick off the weekend.

The festival is fully equipped with carnival rides and games through the entire weekend and a special list of activities scheduled for Saturday, including live music, face painting, plenty of drinking opportunities and food trucks.

Mary Vogl-Rauscher, the Beaver Dam Chamber Community Development Manager, said that the event had essentially been divided into two locations between the carnival downtown and Tahoe Park with most of the events at the park being free, thanks to community sponsors.

“The only thing that is a cost is the carnival because the community came forward and sponsored the events. What we’ve done is we’ve asked different businesses and said “Will you be responsible for this expense? Will you help and support and bring that there?” So the city said “Absolutely we’re in,”” Rauscher said.

Even the University of Wisconsin Marching Band will be playing at the carnival tomorrow downtown! But Doogs is most looking forward to the waterskiing lessons taught by the Beaverland “Must-Skis.”

Maria and Doogs even got a chance to participate in a slide race!

The festival will run all weekend long, but main events on Saturday will start at 8 a.m. and run until Midnight.

