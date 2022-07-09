UW Health experts urge fire safety during summer months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meteorologist Amanda Morgan has forecasted a fantastic, warm weather weekend with falling humidity— but don’t break out the barbeque and s’mores sticks yet! UW Health experts are sending some pointers to keep you and your family out of the emergency room this summer.

According to to Lori Mickelson, nurse and program manager at the UW Health Burn and Wound Center, most burn injuries around fires or campfires happen when accelerants are used to start the fire.

“Patients say they can’t believe the burn happened so quickly,” Mickelson said. “The most important thing we can tell people is to not use accelerants on a fire.”

Children are at a heightened risk for burn injuries. Never leave children near a fire to play with toys or balls, even after it has been extinguished, Mickelson added.

“Remind children that they cannot play in coals and ashes from a campfire even after it is out for hours; Coals and ashes can remain hot enough to cause a burn for up to 12 hours,” Mickelson said.

Experts have also recommended:

Build your fires in a pit or a fire ring that is at least 15 feet away from any flammable objects.

Never start a fire, or burn with gasoline, diesel or kerosene— they can have the same explosive power as dynamite!

Only burn dry wood or brush and do not put anything else in the fire.

Before you light a fire, survey the area and remove any objects that could lead to an explosion like paint, aerosol cans or fireworks.

Do not light fires on windy day

Reconsider starting a fire or appoint someone to do the job safely if you are physically unable to move away from a planned brush fire.

Check with your local fire department for burn bans before starting a fire.

Have a water bucket or hose on standby and put the fire out completely before pouring any water on it. Stir the ashes after wetting it and put more water on after.

