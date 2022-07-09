Warmer Sunday; Showers/storms possible Monday
Southerly winds return on Sunday - bumping highs into the 80s. Showers return as early as Sunday night.
Key Takeaways
- Overnight lows dip into the mid 50s
- Sunday trends a bit warmer; stray shower possible late in the day
- Scattered showers/storms possible Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure is keeping the weekend weather calm & pleasant across south-central Wisconsin! Light easterly winds have allowed a little bit more dry air to filter in - reducing what little humidity there was. Expect a clear & mild night with lows dropping into the mid 50s area-wide.
Sunshine returns for Sunday, but southerly winds will pick back up - bumping highs into the 80s. A corridor of showers/storms in the north-central Plains bears watching tomorrow. A stray shower can’t be ruled out late Sunday into early Monday. Dry air should limit any widespread precipitation.
The same can’t be said for Monday itself. Moisture & warm-air surge back into the region. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible throughout Monday. Keep the umbrella handy! Highs will climb back into the mid 80s before a cold front sweeps through. The frontal boundary (which arrives in the afternoon/evening) could spark a few storms.
Highs drop back into the 80s Tuesday/Wednesday as sunshine returns. Much of next week will remain dry with a slight increase in temperatures towards next weekend.
|Temp
|Conditions
|Precipitation
|6 a.m.
|75°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
|9 a.m.
|81°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
|12 p.m.
|86°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
|3 p.m.
|89°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
|6 p.m.
|87°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
