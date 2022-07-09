Warmer Sunday; Showers/storms possible Monday

Key Takeaways

Overnight lows dip into the mid 50s

Sunday trends a bit warmer; stray shower possible late in the day

Scattered showers/storms possible Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure is keeping the weekend weather calm & pleasant across south-central Wisconsin! Light easterly winds have allowed a little bit more dry air to filter in - reducing what little humidity there was. Expect a clear & mild night with lows dropping into the mid 50s area-wide.

Sunshine returns for Sunday, but southerly winds will pick back up - bumping highs into the 80s. A corridor of showers/storms in the north-central Plains bears watching tomorrow. A stray shower can’t be ruled out late Sunday into early Monday. Dry air should limit any widespread precipitation.

The same can’t be said for Monday itself. Moisture & warm-air surge back into the region. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible throughout Monday. Keep the umbrella handy! Highs will climb back into the mid 80s before a cold front sweeps through. The frontal boundary (which arrives in the afternoon/evening) could spark a few storms.

Highs drop back into the 80s Tuesday/Wednesday as sunshine returns. Much of next week will remain dry with a slight increase in temperatures towards next weekend.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 75° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 81° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 86° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 89° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 87° Mostly Sunny 0%

