Warmer Sunday; Showers/storms possible Monday

Southerly winds return on Sunday - bumping highs into the 80s. Showers return as early as Sunday night.
Highs will climb into the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.
Highs will climb into the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • Overnight lows dip into the mid 50s
  • Sunday trends a bit warmer; stray shower possible late in the day
  • Scattered showers/storms possible Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure is keeping the weekend weather calm & pleasant across south-central Wisconsin! Light easterly winds have allowed a little bit more dry air to filter in - reducing what little humidity there was. Expect a clear & mild night with lows dropping into the mid 50s area-wide.

Sunshine returns for Sunday, but southerly winds will pick back up - bumping highs into the 80s. A corridor of showers/storms in the north-central Plains bears watching tomorrow. A stray shower can’t be ruled out late Sunday into early Monday. Dry air should limit any widespread precipitation.

The same can’t be said for Monday itself. Moisture & warm-air surge back into the region. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible throughout Monday. Keep the umbrella handy! Highs will climb back into the mid 80s before a cold front sweeps through. The frontal boundary (which arrives in the afternoon/evening) could spark a few storms.

Highs drop back into the 80s Tuesday/Wednesday as sunshine returns. Much of next week will remain dry with a slight increase in temperatures towards next weekend.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.75°Mostly Sunny0%
9 a.m.81°Mostly Sunny0%
12 p.m.86°Mostly Sunny0%
3 p.m.89°Mostly Sunny0%
6 p.m.87°Mostly Sunny0%
