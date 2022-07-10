Advertisement

All lanes blocked on WIS 60 after crash

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic are closed on Highway 60 between Resthaven Road and Goodland Road near Hartford due to a Sunday afternoon crash, Dodge County Dispatch confirmed.

Officials say the call for the crash came in at around 3:45 p.m. and that agencies were responding to the incident, though they weren’t able to specify which ones.

Dodge Co. Dispatch did not say whether there were injuries or how many cars were involved.

