Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery where a man’s bike was stolen at gunpoint late Saturday night.

According to Madison police, a man was riding on a bike path near Sargent Street and Dennett Drive around 10:30 p.m. A masked person stepped in front of the bike, pointed a gun at the rider and demanded the bike.

The man got off his bike, and the suspect took it and rode away, according to police. The victim was not hurt during the incident.

MPD set up a perimeter, but didn’t find the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.