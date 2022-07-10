Advertisement

Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

A masked person stepped in front of the bike, pointed a gun at the rider and demanded the bike.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 2:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery where a man’s bike was stolen at gunpoint late Saturday night.

According to Madison police, a man was riding on a bike path near Sargent Street and Dennett Drive around 10:30 p.m. A masked person stepped in front of the bike, pointed a gun at the rider and demanded the bike.

The man got off his bike, and the suspect took it and rode away, according to police. The victim was not hurt during the incident.

MPD set up a perimeter, but didn’t find the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

