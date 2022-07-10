Break-in could cost Madison non-profit $10,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Camp Createability is dealing with an alleged break-in where $10,000 worth of production equipment was stolen from their facility Friday night.

The non-profit provides training in film production and editing for people living with autism to share their stories and find work in the media industry.

Owner Debbie Armstrong referenced security camera footage to determine that at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, someone climbed through a window and stole a special camera, computer, sound equipment, projector and a film backdrop.

Armstrong said she called the Madison Police Department around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. She said an officer arrived and conducted an initial investigation of the scene.

The organization’s latest project was put on pause because they cannot film without a camera.

Armstrong felt sabotaged and shared that the worst part is that it impedes work done by people simply trying to improve the quality of life for those living with autism.

”Words can’t really express the disappointment and yeah it affects my life but it’s affecting our clients more,” she said. ”The students that came in this morning were just really thrown off.”

”The equipment that we had is very important to help us make films and without that equipment and props it kind of makes it more hard to make films and make our imagination come to life,” Camp Createability participant Elizabeth Atkinson said. ”It also felt violating because this place is a safe space for those that want to express their creativity.”

Armstrong plans to start a GoFundMe to help raise money to purchase equipment that was stolen.

NBC 15 reached out to the Madison Police Department asking for an update on the investigation and as of 10 p.m. Saturday evening, have not heard back.

