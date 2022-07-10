Advertisement

Burnes and Hader named All-Stars for Milwaukee

The pair of Brewers pitchers will be making consecutive trips to the ‘Midsummer Classic’
Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (39) hugs reliever Josh Hader as they celebrate after...
Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (39) hugs reliever Josh Hader as they celebrate after pitching a combined no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) also joins the celebration. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A pair of Brewers are headed back to the All-Star Game. Pitchers Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader will represent the Crew at the ‘Midsummer Classic’ later this month in Los Angeles.

Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, will be making his second-straight All-Star Game appearance. The starter leads the National League in strikeouts and is top ten in MLB in ERA with a 2.20.

For Hader, he earns his fourth all-star selection, a record for Brewers pitchers. The Milwaukee closer leads all of baseball in saves with 26. In 30 appearances, he’s given up just six runs this year.

The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 19.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)

Latest News

Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis is congratulated after hitting a home run during the sixth...
Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series
Jerry Kelly celebrates after winning the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf...
Jerry Kelly wins Senior Players for 2nd time in 3 years
Sam Dekker greets his teammates at the Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game at Warner Park...
Team Ingold sweeps in first Battle 4 Wisconsin
Gamel HR highlights Pirates’ 4-3 comeback win over Brewers