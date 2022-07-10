Community celebrates reopening, rebranding of former Glenway Golf Course

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The community gathered at what was formerly known as Glenway Golf Course Sunday afternoon to celebrate the golf course’s reopening.

In addition to a redesigned 9-hole course, the Glen Golf Park has a newly renovated clubhouse and patio, offering a fully accessible gathering space. The park also features new nature trails for the public to enjoy,

We spoke with the golf operations supervisor Theran Steindl, who says while the new course is fun, Glen Golf Park is about more than promoting the sport.

“It’s gonna be great for the community we think. It really changes what people view golf as, and that’s our goal,” Steindl said. “We think this is a new breath of fresh air, a way to do it, incorporating different community events, incorporating different uses more family-oriented, more space to just hangout.”

The project was completed in about 13 month and the park is now fully operational.

