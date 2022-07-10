Advertisement

Dane County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

John M. England told friends he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him, according to officials.
Missing person generic(WALB)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing, endangered military veteran.

John M. England was last heard from Saturday when he told friends he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him, according to officials.

The 60-year-old could be driving a red Chevy Malibu with the license plate ACL2718 or a tan GMC SUV with the license plate AMY8005. Both vehicles have Wisconsin plates.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Offices says if contact is made, caution should be used, but ultimately, they ask people not to approach England. Instead, contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6800 or call 911.

