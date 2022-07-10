Advertisement

Darlington Police create Safe Rides program during Lafayette. Co Fair

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Darlington Police are giving free rides to people during the Lafayette County Fair, scheduled to begin July 14 to the 16, City officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation granted Darlington PD the money to participate in the Safe Rides Program in the hopes that those who take part in the festivities of the fair will use the free rides as a way to avoid drinking and driving.

According to police, impaired driving crashes in Lafayette County account for nearly half of all traffic fatalities in the past five years; a rate higher than the state average of around 30%.

Police will be available to give rides home to people at fair events, taverns or any other place in the city. The rides are free to anyone who wants to use them and will given in two marked vans with TAXI written on them from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

If the taxis are tied up, police said people may call the Department at 608-776-4980 during those days and an officer will provide a ride.

