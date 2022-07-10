Advertisement

Dodging showers/storms into Monday; Turning dry & calm mid-week

A few scattered showers are possible late tonight and again Monday afternoon.
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible on Monday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • A few showers are possible late tonight
  • Scattered showers are possible Monday morning & again during the afternoon. A stronger storm can’t be ruled out.
  • After a pop-up storm chance Tuesday, the rest of the week appears dry & calm!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure remains centered East of Wisconsin and is slowly exiting the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, surface low-pressure & attendant upper-level impulse has generated showers/storms across the northern Great Plains. These showers have followed the upper-level flow and progressed East-Southeast into Wisconsin. That said, there’s a chance for showers and embedded thunder - especially in central/east-central Wisconsin Sunday evening.

A cold front extending from low pressure will move through the area Monday morning. Latest hi-res models show a few showers near this feature but keep most of the rain just to our South. SW winds will usher in more moisture and heat - bumping highs into the mid-upper 80s. Humidity will reenter the picture as well - dew points may climb into the mid - upper 60s.A few scattered showers are possible early in the day with the threat for additional showers/storms Monday evening as a secondary wave moves across southern Wisconsin.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.78°Partly Cloudy10%
9 p.m.72°A few Clouds0%
12 a.m.70°Mainly Clear0%
3 a.m.70°A few Clouds10%
6 a.m.70°Partly Cloudy20%

Tuesday features more sunshine under prevailing NW winds. A pop-up shower/storms can’t be ruled out during peak daytime-heating. Medium-range guidance suggests a back-door cold front may slide across Wisconsin from the NE with the arrival of high-pressure. There is an outside chance for a few showers/storms late Tuesday before a calmer pattern returns for the mid-week period.

NW flow continues into next weekend with just pop-up clouds each afternoon. Showers and storms are possible next Saturday/Sunday as shortwaves move across the upper-level pattern.

