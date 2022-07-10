Advertisement

Enjoy the comfortable weather while it lasts

Dew points on the rise to start the workweek
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Highs in the low 80s with sunshine today
  • Heat & humidity are on the rise for Monday
  • Chance for a few showers Monday evening

Another very pleasant day ahead of us for Sunday, similar to yesterday but a few degrees warmer! Highs will be in the low 80s for most of southern Wisconsin this afternoon, with high pressure to our east keeping our skies mainly clear and shifting our winds out of the south. It’s possible that a stray sprinkle could sneak in this afternoon but with how dry our dew points are, we should remain dry.

However, those dry dew points don’t last much longer! Hot and humid air is building to our west and will be moving into the region on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-80s with dew points in the upper 60s. Thankfully, the humid air will be pushed out of the state pretty quickly with a passing cold front Monday evening.

Not only will that bring some more comfortable air back to Wisconsin, but it could also spark up a few showers and thunderstorms as it moves through. Rain coverage looks to be pretty isolated as this cold front won’t carry much energy with it.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.61°Mostly Sunny0%
9 a.m.70°Mostly Sunny0%
12 p.m.77°Mostly Sunny10%
3 p.m.82°Few Clouds10%
6 p.m.79°Partly Cloudy0%

We’ll be back to more comfortable conditions through midweek, highs returning to the low 80s. The heat does begin to ramp up for the weekend though! Long-range model trends are suggesting that next week could be a warm one, with possibly record-breaking heat in parts of the Midwest and Central Plains. Make the most of the seasonable temperatures while we have them!

