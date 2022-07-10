Former Badger Alec Ingold shares adoption journey, raises money for kids

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former UW Badger and current Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold set out on Lake Mendota Sunday afternoon to spread awareness on an issue close to his heart.

The 26-year-old Green Bay native was adopted back when he was a baby. He set out with his family and friends on a Betty Lou cruise to share his adoption journey and the impact it’s had on his life and career.

Ingold says he is grateful to have been part of a successful adoption and wants to help others find their forever homes.

“The support system that I received, you’re just trying to feed that into the people that are going to be out here and just spreading more awareness about the power of adoption, the gift of adoption, and hopefully just bringing families together and making sure that they’re supported all the way through that process; it can be tough, it’s daunting, it’s a life decision but it also changes lives,” Ingold said.

Through the organization Gift of Adoption, 100% of the funds raised during the event will help unite children with their forever homes here in Wisconsin.

