Advertisement

Jerry Kelly wins Senior Players for 2nd time in 3 years

Jerry Kelly celebrates after winning the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf...
Jerry Kelly celebrates after winning the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years Sunday, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes.

Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course. Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The 55-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, after winning three times on the PGA Tour. The 55-year-old Stricker, also from Madison, matched Kelly with a closing 68.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)

Latest News

Sam Dekker greets his teammates at the Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game at Warner Park...
Team Ingold sweeps in first Battle 4 Wisconsin
Gamel HR highlights Pirates’ 4-3 comeback win over Brewers
Chicago Cubs' P.J. Higgins hits an RBI double during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Brewers meet the Pirates with 1-0 series lead
A jersey honoring 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down during a...
Brewers honor 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting