Live and Loud II fundraiser benefits suicide prevention efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday a day at the lake in Poynette was also a day to fundraise.

Saturday’s fundraiser, Live and Loud II, benefits Safe Communities of Madison and Dane County - a nonprofit that tackles suicide prevention.

For the organizer of the event, the topic is personal. Growing up, Dena Gedko lost many classmates to suicide, especially during her four years of high school.

In the fundraiser’s second event, Gedko said twice as many people came out to support her mission.

“To share the love and let everybody know that ‘hey you have a friend.’ You have. We call each other brothers and sisters. My door is open. My phone is on. Reach out,” Gedko said.

Help is available 24/7. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

