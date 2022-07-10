Advertisement

Live and Loud II fundraiser benefits suicide prevention efforts

For the organizer of the event, the topic is personal.
For the organizer of the event, the topic is personal.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday a day at the lake in Poynette was also a day to fundraise.

Saturday’s fundraiser, Live and Loud II, benefits Safe Communities of Madison and Dane County - a nonprofit that tackles suicide prevention.

For the organizer of the event, the topic is personal. Growing up, Dena Gedko lost many classmates to suicide, especially during her four years of high school.

In the fundraiser’s second event, Gedko said twice as many people came out to support her mission.

“To share the love and let everybody know that ‘hey you have a friend.’ You have. We call each other brothers and sisters. My door is open. My phone is on. Reach out,” Gedko said.

Help is available 24/7. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti.
Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message
Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
🎆🎇 Find your Fourth of July fireworks shows (and postponements ⛈⛈)
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

Latest News

Nearly 500 artists display their work at 64th Annual Art Fair on the Square
Nearly 500 artists display their work at 64th Annual Art Fair on the Square
Dane County Farmers Market takes over Breese Stevens Field
Dane County Farmers Market takes over Breese Stevens Field
Fitchburg continues celebrations with Festival of Speed
Fitchburg continues celebrations with Festival of Speed
The Fitchburg community is continuing their Fourth of July celebrations this weekend.
Fitchburg continues celebrations with Festival of Speed