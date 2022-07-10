Advertisement

Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
ENDEAVOR, Wis. (WMTV) - Med Flight was called to a multiple vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-39 near Portage.

Marquette County dispatch confirmed they received a call about a multiple vehicle wreck on I-39 near mile marker 102 at approximately 1 p.m.

Officials also stated that there were multiple injuries and that Med Flight was called to the scene.

Both lanes were closed initially due to the crash, but Marquette County dispatch said that one of the lanes on I-39 northbound reopened at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The Marquette County’s Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Endeavor Police Department, and Oxford Fire Department all responded to the incident.

