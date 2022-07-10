Team Ingold sweeps in first Battle 4 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger greats both past and present gathered at Warner Park on Saturday evening for the first Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game.

Alec Ingold said the idea for the softball game was drawn up at the start of the year, and from there he began reaching out to current and former Badgers to ask for their help. Ingold said Sam Dekker immediately got on board and they both started to build out their teams.

“You got guys with good hearts and I think when you get a lot of guys out here doing something special it’s going to be a great environment,” Ingold said.

“These are guys I either played with or watched growing up, guys I looked up to, was peers with and now am cheering for,” Dekker said. “It’s pretty cool I think fans will get a kick out of different names and generations of Badger athletes here.”

The event began with the home run derby where Team Ingold won 53-47.

Team Ingold would continue their hot streak and take home the trophy after winning the softball game 20-12.

Team Ingold:

Alec Ingold

Ron Dayne

Andrew Van Ginkel

David Gilreath

Morgan Kummer

Bradie Ewing

Alex Erickson

Zach Baun

Taylor Mehlhaff

Travis Beckum

Brooks Bollinger

Graham Mertz

Team Dekker

Sam Dekker

Jordan Taylor

Brevin Pritzl

Ben Brust

Tyler Wahl

Chucky Hepburn

Jordan Davis

Roy Boone

Mike Wilkinson

Maddie Schwartz

