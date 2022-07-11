Advertisement

28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie.

The truck, which comprises of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.

The restaurant will feature a free serving of french fries when you either sign-up or use the app for purchase on Wednesday.

You can also enter a competition on their website to win a two night stay at The Big Idaho Hotel. The sweepstakes ends on July 31.

The truck will be located at MOOYAH Burger at 695 S Grand Ave. from 4-8 p.m.

