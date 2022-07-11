Advertisement

8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39

(Marquette Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people, including three children were taken to area hospitals after a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the 102-mile marker of I-39, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the drivers, a 28-year-old Beloit woman was taken to Portage Hospital with her three children according to law enforcement. All four sustained minor injuries.

Another driver, a 61-year-old Pewaukee man was med-flighted to Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The three passengers in his car were taken to Portage Hospital in an ambulance with minor injuries, officials said.

Officials said the initial crash happened when a northbound vehicle lost control and rolled over the median, hitting a vehicle in the southbound lane.

After this, the Sheriff’s Office said, a semi-tractor trailer slowed down in the northbound lane and was rear-ended by another vehicle. The vehicle that hit the tractor trailer was then also rear-ended.

Because of the accidents, both the north and southbound lanes of I-39 were shut.

All three of Marquette’s EMS Units responded to the crash as well as Portage Hospital ambulances, med-flight, Endeavor and Oxford Fire Departments.

The crashes are being investigated by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office alongside Wisconsin State Patrol.

