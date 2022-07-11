Adventure day to be held again in Sun Prairie firefighter’s memory

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Adventure day, a fundraiser event for the Sunshine Place, will be held for it’s second year on Thursday to honor the memory of Sun Prairie Fire Captain Cory Barr, the City of Sun Prairie announced.

The event will be hosted by the Downtown Sun Prairie’s Business Improvement District (BID) on Thursday from 2:30 - 7 p.m. They hosted the event for the first time last year after learning that Cory Barr, a Sun Prairie Fire Captain that lost his life in a gas main explosion in 2018, wished to hold an event that supported the Sunshine Place, a local resource for community and social services.

The event is family friendly and while it is a fundraiser, there is no cost to participate. There are several ways that attendees can make donations during Adventure day:

At either of the registration locations: Bank of Sun Prairie or The Piano Gal Shop

At the Downtown Fire Station

Or at participating businesses that are hosting a donation bin, which will be located near their register counters.

Those who are not available to donate the day of, will have an opportunity to contribute through the end of July at one of the many Sun Prairie businesses hosting a donation bin.

“We are excited that Downtown Sun Prairie is once again hosting Adventure Day in the spirit of what Cory Barr envisioned to benefit Sunshine Place,” said Susan Schmidt, Director of Development at Sunshine Place. “The event is free, but we hope attendees will consider making a donation to support our organization’s mission of providing food, clothing, housing assistance, and other vital services to those in need in Sun Prairie.”

Adventure Day will begin at one of the registration sites from 2:30-6:30 p.m., where participants will receive instructions for the rest of the day.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.