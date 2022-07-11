Fitchburg woman uses coffee to power her battle with cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg woman is using coffee as a silver lining each day to help her mental health as she battles cancer. Rachel Becker is in the midst of a seven-month battle with Breast Cancer, finding out in December about the disease. Since then, she has undergone surgeries and chemotherapy, starting radiation treatments at the end of June.

“It’s a lot to... It’s a lot to handle,” said Becker.

The radiation is Monday through Friday, and Becker is roughly halfway through the treatment. And so far, she is using trips to Madison area coffee shops as a way to get through each trip to the hospital.

“It’s something that is not easy to do; it’s something really tiring, so having that extra motivation to get out there really helps,” said Becker. “I have radiation treatments Monday through Friday, so five days a week, downtown at the university hospital, and so as part of that to make it sort of fun, and as something to look forward to, I stop at a new coffee shop every single day.”

She concludes each trip with a review on her blog, Rachel Takes Down The Big C, offering details on the cup of Joe that got her through the day’s appointment. Becker says it is a key way to help her mental health during what she calls the isolation of battling cancer.

“Being able to get out here, visit people see people, that’s a really big thing kinda keeps my positive outlook going,” said Becker.

She says both the family atmosphere of local coffee shops and the staff tending to her each visit at UW Health in downtown Madison keep her spirits up. She is fundraising on a gofundme page for money to buy every nurse on the floor a coffee when she completes radiation. A little thank you present to the staff, with the treat that keeps her pushing through radiation treatments, one day at a time.

