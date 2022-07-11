Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Juneau Co. judge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday in Wisconsin to honor the life of a former judge who was killed last month. John P. Roemer died on June 3 at the age of 68.

Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, were thinking of Roemer’s contributions to the community and are mourning his passing together.

“There is no doubt that Judge Roemer was a pillar of his community, a revered member of the judiciary, and a deeply admired and respected man by those who had the fortune to know him,” Evers said. “Judge Roemer’s contributions to his community and our state will not be forgotten as he leaves behind a legacy of dedicated, distinguished service that has already inspired so many.”

Evers noted that Roemer was an assistant state public defender for five years in Baraboo, as well as assistant district attorney for over 10 years in Juneau County. After retiring from the U.S. Army Reserves as a lieutenant colonel in 2002, Roemer was elected to the Juneau County Circuit Court in 2004. He retired from the bench in 2017.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler described Roemer as a role model on and off the bench.

“As a judge, he was known for his sharp legal mind, thoughtful handling of cases, and respect for all parties in the courtroom,” Ziegler said. “He served as a mentor to many judges and others in the legal profession, and many of his colleagues became his friends.”

Roemer also participated in programming with St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston and Ziegler described him as a leader there.

“His dedication to others extended into his retirement as he cared for family members, volunteered, and became a leader at his church,” Ziegler said. “He will truly be missed, but his impact is lasting.”

The order will begin at sunrise Wednesday and end at sunset. Evers noted that services will also be held on Wednesday in Mauston for Roemer.

A large group of community members previously came together on June 11 to remember Roemer through a candlelit vigil.

