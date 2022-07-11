Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Juneau Co. judge

Half-staff flag
Half-staff flag(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday in Wisconsin to honor the life of a former judge who was killed last month. John P. Roemer died on June 3 at the age of 68.

Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, were thinking of Roemer’s contributions to the community and are mourning his passing together.

“There is no doubt that Judge Roemer was a pillar of his community, a revered member of the judiciary, and a deeply admired and respected man by those who had the fortune to know him,” Evers said. “Judge Roemer’s contributions to his community and our state will not be forgotten as he leaves behind a legacy of dedicated, distinguished service that has already inspired so many.”

Evers noted that Roemer was an assistant state public defender for five years in Baraboo, as well as assistant district attorney for over 10 years in Juneau County. After retiring from the U.S. Army Reserves as a lieutenant colonel in 2002, Roemer was elected to the Juneau County Circuit Court in 2004. He retired from the bench in 2017.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler described Roemer as a role model on and off the bench.

“As a judge, he was known for his sharp legal mind, thoughtful handling of cases, and respect for all parties in the courtroom,” Ziegler said. “He served as a mentor to many judges and others in the legal profession, and many of his colleagues became his friends.”

Roemer also participated in programming with St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston and Ziegler described him as a leader there.

“His dedication to others extended into his retirement as he cared for family members, volunteered, and became a leader at his church,” Ziegler said. “He will truly be missed, but his impact is lasting.”

The order will begin at sunrise Wednesday and end at sunset. Evers noted that services will also be held on Wednesday in Mauston for Roemer.

A large group of community members previously came together on June 11 to remember Roemer through a candlelit vigil.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39

Latest News

HSSW Empty the shelter
Human Society of Southern Wisconsin: All adoptions $50
New COVID-19 case average ticking up slowly
Downtown Sun Prairie sign on Main St.
Adventure day to be held again in Sun Prairie firefighter’s memory
The Merrimac Ferry is closed for maintenance, according to WisDOT.
Merrimac Ferry closes for second time on Monday