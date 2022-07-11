Flex Lane opening day set for Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s first Flex Lane is nearly here, promising a little relief for rush hour drivers along a stretch of the Beltline. The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation announced the bonus lanes will officially open on Wednesday.

The Flex Lanes are designed to be used during peak traffic times and stretch from Whitney Way to the I-39/90 interchange. Planners expect the additional lane will allow drivers to navigate the beltline more smoothly and avoid congestion.

“This will improve daily life for commuters, as well as visitors attending major area events,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “It’s one more way WisDOT is making Wisconsin’s highways safer and more reliable for everyone who uses them.”

As Thompson indicated, designers expect the lanes to be used outside of rush hour, as well. They foresee the lanes being activated during special events and when traffic starts to bottleneck because of an incident or accident ahead. A green arrow will let drivers know that the lane is open.

Whenever the Flex Lane is not in use, a red ‘X’ will shine over it. At those times, the lane should only be used for emergency stopping, WisDOT states. The agency set up cameras and sensors along the Beltline to view traffic conditions in real time and decide when to activate the additional lane.

