Advertisement

Flex Lane opening day set for Wednesday

Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation releases a video explaining how to use the new Flex Lane...
Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation releases a video explaining how to use the new Flex Lane being installed between Whitney Way and I-39/90.(Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s first Flex Lane is nearly here, promising a little relief for rush hour drivers along a stretch of the Beltline. The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation announced the bonus lanes will officially open on Wednesday.

The Flex Lanes are designed to be used during peak traffic times and stretch from Whitney Way to the I-39/90 interchange. Planners expect the additional lane will allow drivers to navigate the beltline more smoothly and avoid congestion.

“This will improve daily life for commuters, as well as visitors attending major area events,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “It’s one more way WisDOT is making Wisconsin’s highways safer and more reliable for everyone who uses them.”

As Thompson indicated, designers expect the lanes to be used outside of rush hour, as well. They foresee the lanes being activated during special events and when traffic starts to bottleneck because of an incident or accident ahead. A green arrow will let drivers know that the lane is open.

Whenever the Flex Lane is not in use, a red ‘X’ will shine over it. At those times, the lane should only be used for emergency stopping, WisDOT states. The agency set up cameras and sensors along the Beltline to view traffic conditions in real time and decide when to activate the additional lane.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39

Latest News

The Merrimac Ferry is closed for maintenance, according to WisDOT.
Merrimac Ferry closes for second time on Tuesday
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
Home crashes into guardrail on Grant Co. highway