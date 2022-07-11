Former Speaker Paul Ryan ‘sobbed’ watching Jan. 6 attack, book reveals

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was reportedly “sobbing” as he watched the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol unfold on television.

That revelation comes from a new book called, “Thank You for Your Service.” Author Mark Leibovich says Ryan, the former Wisconsin representative who was elected Speaker at 45, felt like “something had snapped in him” on that day.

The Janesville native told Leibovich that he had spent his whole adult life in the Capitol building and saw his friends, many of whom were in law enforcement, attacked.

Ryan has kept a relatively low profile since leaving Congress in 2019. The author says the former Speaker has not spoken with former President Donald Trump since he left office.

According to Leibovich, Ryan “expected never to speak to him again.”

