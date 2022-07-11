Advertisement

Home crashes into guardrail on Grant Co. highway

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A manufactured home collided with a guardrail late last week when the semi hauling it swerved to avoid a crash, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office offered new details about the incident, which happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday as the tractor-trailer was heading south along Hwy. 35/61, north of Dickeyville.

According to its update, a northbound pickup drifted across the centerline near a bridge on the highway and semi’s driver veered to avoid the oncoming truck. The impact between the guardrail and the home caused extensive damage to the former and moderate damage to the latter, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The semi also suffered minor damage, but its driver was not hurt. The Texas man was able to keep driving and parked it in a safe location away from the scene.

