Human Society of Southern Wisconsin: Most adoptions $50

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is adopting out all adult shelter cats and dogs for only $50 from July 11-18, the shelter announced.

The special adoption prices apply to adult cats and dogs over 6-months-old thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, who agreed to sponsor all costs outside the $50 adoption fee, organizers say. The effort is part of the “Empty the Shelters” initiative.

Adopters will still be required to provide City of Janesville licensing, cat carriers, leashes and collars, as well as complete a standard adoption application.

The HSSW recommends that anyone interested in adoption keeps an eye on their website for available pets.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.