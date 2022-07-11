Advertisement

The humidity is on its way out!

A stray storm still possible tonight
Cooler and less humid for Tuesday
Cooler and less humid for Tuesday(WMTV NBC15)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • A few storms/showers are possible this evening
  • Drier air & cooler air moving in
  • Pop-up storms Tuesday afternoon/evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The spike in humidity today will thankfully be short-lived! A cold front moved through this afternoon (sparking up a few showers as it did) and cooler and drier air is moving in behind it. We’ll still see the chance for a few stray storms and showers this evening as the front continues to push out of the state. Skies will clear overnight with low temperatures in the 60s.

Conditions will be more comfortable on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s and dew points in the lower 60s. A small wave of energy passing through could cause a few thunderstorms to pop up tomorrow afternoon and evening, but nothing severe is expected. Otherwise, we’ll enjoy lots of sunshine on Tuesday.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.83°Few Clouds20%
9 p.m.75°Few Clouds20%
12 a.m.71°Mainly Clear0%
3 a.m.67°Clear Skies0%
6 a.m.64°Mostly Sunny0%

We’ll remain comfortable through midweek, with low humidity levels and temperatures near the seasonal average. Another warm-up begins on Friday, with temps back in the mid-80s and higher dew points. It looks like that warm trend could stick around through next week so enjoy the pleasant weather over the next few days!

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39

Latest News

A few scattered showers are possible today with the threat for additional showers/storms Monday...
Warm and Humid Today
Warm and humid conditions are expected today.
Warm and Humid Today
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible on Monday.
Dodging showers/storms into Monday; Turning dry & calm mid-week
Humid air returns on Monday
Enjoy the comfortable weather while it lasts