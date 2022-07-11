The humidity is on its way out!

Key Takeaways

A few storms/showers are possible this evening

Drier air & cooler air moving in

Pop-up storms Tuesday afternoon/evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The spike in humidity today will thankfully be short-lived! A cold front moved through this afternoon (sparking up a few showers as it did) and cooler and drier air is moving in behind it. We’ll still see the chance for a few stray storms and showers this evening as the front continues to push out of the state. Skies will clear overnight with low temperatures in the 60s.

Conditions will be more comfortable on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s and dew points in the lower 60s. A small wave of energy passing through could cause a few thunderstorms to pop up tomorrow afternoon and evening, but nothing severe is expected. Otherwise, we’ll enjoy lots of sunshine on Tuesday.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 83° Few Clouds 20% 9 p.m. 75° Few Clouds 20% 12 a.m. 71° Mainly Clear 0% 3 a.m. 67° Clear Skies 0% 6 a.m. 64° Mostly Sunny 0%

We’ll remain comfortable through midweek, with low humidity levels and temperatures near the seasonal average. Another warm-up begins on Friday, with temps back in the mid-80s and higher dew points. It looks like that warm trend could stick around through next week so enjoy the pleasant weather over the next few days!

