Madison gas prices drop again and may not be done falling yet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another big drop in Madison gas prices last week is offering at least a little relief for drivers in Wisconsin’s capital – at least compared to recent trends.

In its weekly survey, GasBuddy pegged the average price in Madison at $4.26/gallon. That’s nearly a quarter less than where it was seven-days earlier and almost 60 cents lower than this time last month. Of course, even with those steep declines, drivers are still shelling out $1.38/gallon more than they were last year.

Madison’s prices fell nearly twice as much as the 12.1 cent drop seen nationwide (to $4.66/gal.), GasBuddy’s numbers show. The company’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan points out that figure has fallen every day for the past 27 days straight, a streak not seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Even better, the run may not be over yet.

“We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong,” De Haan continued. His optimism came with a caution that any disruptions over the summer could still send prices soaring again and into new record territory.

“It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue,” he added.

The downward trajectory in prices meant that some stations in Madison were charging less that four dollars per gallon. On Sunday, GasBuddy found prices as low as $3.98/gallon, while other stations were charging as much as $4.65/gallon. The sub-$4 levels found in Madison also matched the lowest across the state.

Elsewhere in Wisconsin, Appleton sits slightly higher than Madison at $4.29/gallon while, in Milwaukee, its drivers are paying a quarter more than that. Across the border in Illinois, as Madison prices flirt with prices below four bucks, people in Rockford are just now seeing their average price dip below $5 per gallon.

