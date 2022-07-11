Madison Plaza Hotel sold

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Plaza Hotel will get a new life as an affordable apartment building. The hotel was sold to developers who pledged to renovate the property and create between 155-190 affordable studio and one-bedroom units, its new owners revealed Monday.

Repvblik, LLC, has already taken possession of the hotel and plan to start filing permits for the project this fall with the aim of opening the converted hotel’s doors to new tenants sometime next year.

“I’m ecstatic to see our vision coming to life,” Repvblik founder and CEO Richard Rubin said. “It’s been quite the journey these last few years, but as we start developing and opening more and more properties, it’s great to see our idea and vision become a reality.”

As part of the renovations, the new complex is expected to feature updates to the pool, a fitness center and game room, along with co-working spaces and meeting rooms. There will also be an onsite laundry and upgrades to the interior fixtures and kitchenettes.

The company explained the apartments, which it describes as workforce housing, targets people who make between 60-120% of the area median income. It projects that rents for the new apartments will allow even people on the lower end of that spectrum to spend less than 30% on their housing.

“We strongly believe adaptive reuse has a place in this economy and will continue to grow,” Rubin added.

In its statement, Repvblik highlighted some of its similar projects where it adapted real estate projects for residential use, pointing to conversions of two former Motel 6 hotels in Reno, Nevada, and conversions of other hotels in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Sheffield, Alabama. Additionally, one of its efforts in Branson, Missouri, is targeted to be the largest on in the United States that was built without federal funding or tax credits, the company said.

The company did not reveal how much it paid for the hotel, which sits on East Washington Ave., only saying that the deal closed in March.

