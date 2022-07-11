Merrimac Ferry closed for maintenance - again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being shut down for most of last week, the Merrimac Ferry is once again closed for maintenance.

The popular ferry had closed for the same reason last Tuesday and did not reopen until Friday, WisDOT reported throughout last week. At the time, the agency did not indicate what repairs were being performed.

The notification did not include how long state officials expect this most recent closure to last, only saying that would be more than two hours.

Monday’s notification echoed the one issued last week, which came on the morning of the closure. Later that day, WisDOT revised the timeframe to say it would be closed until further notice.

The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Columbia County and Sauk County. While this latest statement did not lay out an alternate route, last week drivers were being directed to WIS 60, WIS 78, US 12 and Interstate 90/94.

