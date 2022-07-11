Advertisement

New COVID-19 case average ticking up slowly

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The relatively steep decline in the seven-day rolling-average for new, confirmed COVID-19 cases (at least compared to the previous three weeks) has been nearly erased as the average creeps back toward where it had stood since the middle part of last month.

The two most recent daily reports for new cases (1,207 and 864, respectively) topped the case counts posted a week earlier over the holiday weekend and allowed the rolling average to keep ticking up.

Whereas the average had fallen to 1,216 cases per day right after the Fourth of July, it is now up more than a hundred to 1,332 cases per day. In the three weeks leading up to Independence Day, the average barely budged from 1,400 per day, never settling more than a couple dozen cases from that point.

DHS’ latest figures also put the seven-day rolling-average for COVID-19 related deaths at two per day. Since the pandemic began, state health officials have recorded 13,167 deaths COVID-19 or complications related to the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39

Latest News

HSSW Empty the shelter
Human Society of Southern Wisconsin: All adoptions $50
Downtown Sun Prairie sign on Main St.
Adventure day to be held again in Sun Prairie firefighter’s memory
Half-staff flag
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Juneau Co. judge
The Merrimac Ferry is closed for maintenance, according to WisDOT.
Merrimac Ferry closes for second time on Monday