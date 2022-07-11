New COVID-19 case average ticking up slowly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The relatively steep decline in the seven-day rolling-average for new, confirmed COVID-19 cases (at least compared to the previous three weeks) has been nearly erased as the average creeps back toward where it had stood since the middle part of last month.

The two most recent daily reports for new cases (1,207 and 864, respectively) topped the case counts posted a week earlier over the holiday weekend and allowed the rolling average to keep ticking up.

Whereas the average had fallen to 1,216 cases per day right after the Fourth of July, it is now up more than a hundred to 1,332 cases per day. In the three weeks leading up to Independence Day, the average barely budged from 1,400 per day, never settling more than a couple dozen cases from that point.

DHS’ latest figures also put the seven-day rolling-average for COVID-19 related deaths at two per day. Since the pandemic began, state health officials have recorded 13,167 deaths COVID-19 or complications related to the virus since the pandemic began.

