Occupants safe after Janesville residential fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two occupants, two dogs and a cat are safe after a residential fire started at a Janesville duplex on Sunday, Janesville fire department said.

Janesville Fire responded to a residential duplex fire after being told one person wasn’t out of the house.

Heavy fire roared for the garage door and roof as officials arrived. As they began to fight the fire, firefighters searched both of the residents.

The fire was extinguished 18 minutes after arrival. Two vehicles were damaged and deemed total losses.

All of the occupants that are displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials say one occupant sustained minor injuries.

Janesville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Janesville PD, Milton FD, Alliant Energy and the Red Cross.

