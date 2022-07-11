Advertisement

Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series

Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis is congratulated after hitting a home run during the sixth...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis is congratulated after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes also went deep for the Pirates, who took two of three from the NL Central leaders. Andrew McCutchen had a two-run homer in the ninth for the Brewers. Chavis tied it 4-all with a leadoff homer in the sixth off losing pitcher Trevor Gott, who had just replaced starter Eric Lauer. Two outs later, the 6-foot-7 Cruz connected for his fourth home run of the season. Vogelbach made it 8-4 with his drive off Chi Chi González.

