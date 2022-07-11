Advertisement

Roundabout to be constructed on US 14/WIS 92 intersection

(PIXABAY)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon that the US 14/WIS 92 roadways will be closing due to construction east of Brooklyn and Dane County.

This closure will last approximately 28 days between WIS 138 and WIS 92 in Dane Co., starting July 18. According to WisDOT, the detour will follow WIS 138, WIS 59, and WIS 104.

These roads are closing in order for crews to be able to construct a roundabout at the US 14 and WIS 92 intersection. In addition, they will also be resurfacing four miles of US 14. The shoulders between WIS 138 near Oregon and WIS 92 will be widened by two feet.

Crews will also be flattening the slope on US 14 near the County A intersection to help improve sight lines, and install centerline and shoulder rumble strips.

Construction will be completed by September 2022, dependent on good weather conditions.

US 14 will close for 28-days between WIS 138 and WIS 92 in Dane County starting July 18, 2022.
US 14 will close for 28-days between WIS 138 and WIS 92 in Dane County starting July 18, 2022.(WisDOT)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert ÒBobbyÓ E. Crimo III, 21, who is charged with seven counts first-degree murder, appears...
Highland Park shooting suspect considered Madison attack
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Crews are responding to a fire in the 600 block of Badger Road.
Fireworks blamed in blaze that destroyed Madison warehouse
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

Latest News

FILE - Monkeypox
Wisconsin’s second case of monkeypox detected in Milwaukee Co.
8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Generic police lights
Sheriff: Homemade battery shuts down Grant Co. roadway
HSSW Empty the shelter
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: Most adoptions $50