Roundabout to be constructed on US 14/WIS 92 intersection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon that the US 14/WIS 92 roadways will be closing due to construction east of Brooklyn and Dane County.

This closure will last approximately 28 days between WIS 138 and WIS 92 in Dane Co., starting July 18. According to WisDOT, the detour will follow WIS 138, WIS 59, and WIS 104.

These roads are closing in order for crews to be able to construct a roundabout at the US 14 and WIS 92 intersection. In addition, they will also be resurfacing four miles of US 14. The shoulders between WIS 138 near Oregon and WIS 92 will be widened by two feet.

Crews will also be flattening the slope on US 14 near the County A intersection to help improve sight lines, and install centerline and shoulder rumble strips.

Construction will be completed by September 2022, dependent on good weather conditions.

US 14 will close for 28-days between WIS 138 and WIS 92 in Dane County starting July 18, 2022. (WisDOT)

